Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 4,239 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 2.5% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,694,000 after acquiring an additional 926,319 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,158,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,778,000 after purchasing an additional 204,241 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,315,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,902,000 after purchasing an additional 285,629 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,879,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 435,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,954,000 after purchasing an additional 531,769 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. 723,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $54.33.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
