Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 446 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,288,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,012,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.62, a P/E/G ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

