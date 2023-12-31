Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Up 27.8% in December

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 376,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Celcuity

In other news, Director David Dalvey sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $30,096.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,760 shares of company stock worth $113,707. Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELC. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,390,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 7,323.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CELC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. 311,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CELC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Stories

