Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Short Interest Update

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 549,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the period.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of CLBTW remained flat at $1.57 during trading hours on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

