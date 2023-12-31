Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Short Interest Down 37.5% in December

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,100 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 789,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenntro Electric Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Cenntro Electric Group during the third quarter valued at $86,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CENN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.44. 302,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. Cenntro Electric Group has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services commercial vehicles powered by electricity or hydrogen energy sources in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It serves various fleet and municipal organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

