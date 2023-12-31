Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,520,000 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the November 30th total of 32,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,044,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,101,446. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 183.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

