Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in December

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 325,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.4 days.

Centamin Stock Performance

Shares of CELTF stock remained flat at $1.26 on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.52.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

