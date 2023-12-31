Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in December

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 325,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.4 days.
Centamin Stock Performance
Shares of CELTF stock remained flat at $1.26 on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.52.
Centamin Company Profile
