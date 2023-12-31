CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

In related news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,266,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,708,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8,761.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 137,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

