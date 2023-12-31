Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Up 19.8% in December

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,500 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 613,200 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 43.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.0 %

CENT traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. 86,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,990. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet are set to split on Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 5th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

