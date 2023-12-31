CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) is Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Spartan Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,165 shares during the quarter. CF Acquisition Corp. IV accounts for approximately 2.4% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 1.37% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFIV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,141. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.