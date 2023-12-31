C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the November 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on C&F Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

C&F Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 4,606.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1,167.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFFI stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.26.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $30.48 million for the quarter.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

About C&F Financial

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.