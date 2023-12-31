Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 47,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Shares of Check-Cap stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 41,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.39. Equities analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Check-Cap in a report on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

