Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 32,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,148. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $235.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 22,925.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

