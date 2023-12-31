China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the November 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Dongsheng International Trading Up 24.5 %

Shares of China Dongsheng International stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. 1,275,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,993. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. China Dongsheng International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

China Dongsheng International Company Profile

China Dongsheng International, Inc intends to acquire public and private companies that are engaged in the technology, natural resource, and various other sectors. China Dongsheng International, Inc was founded in 2002 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

