China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the November 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Dongsheng International Trading Up 24.5 %
Shares of China Dongsheng International stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. 1,275,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,993. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. China Dongsheng International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
China Dongsheng International Company Profile
