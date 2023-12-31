China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Up 28.2% in December

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,464,400 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 1,142,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.1 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Performance

China Life Insurance stock remained flat at $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,955. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

