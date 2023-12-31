China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,000 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the November 30th total of 518,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Oilfield Services Price Performance
Shares of China Oilfield Services stock remained flat at $1.10 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. China Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.18.
China Oilfield Services Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Oilfield Services
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Energy
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.