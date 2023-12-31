China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the November 30th total of 30,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SXTC traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 31,304,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.