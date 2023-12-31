Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Short Interest Update

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Chino Commercial Bancorp stock remained flat at $10.50 during trading on Friday. 641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $12.50.
Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.
Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile
Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
