Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,286.96 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,348.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,162.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,023.32. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,188.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

