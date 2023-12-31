CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Up 46.4% in December

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CHSCL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 131,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

