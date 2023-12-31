CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Up 46.4% in December

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CHS Price Performance
CHSCL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 131,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $26.75.
CHS Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS
CHS Company Profile
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.