CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Down 18.3% in December

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CHS Stock Performance

CHS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. 58,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,633. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

