Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 172 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,546 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,688,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,160 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,496. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

