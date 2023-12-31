Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Progressive were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $165.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

