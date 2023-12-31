Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chubb were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,491. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

