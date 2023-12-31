Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after buying an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,678,000 after buying an additional 310,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,245,000 after buying an additional 453,081 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 444,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

MMC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,750. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.55.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

