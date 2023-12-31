Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,772,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,918,415. The stock has a market cap of $153.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

