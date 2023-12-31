Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Medtronic by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.38. 3,847,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605,111. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

