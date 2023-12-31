Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,514,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,316,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.44 and its 200-day moving average is $158.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,985,403. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

