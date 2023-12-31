Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.56. 606,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,426. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $514.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.73.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

