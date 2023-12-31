Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,315 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after acquiring an additional 370,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after acquiring an additional 827,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,053,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,229,378,000 after acquiring an additional 320,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $170.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,314. The stock has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

