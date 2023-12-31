Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,598 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.81. 5,342,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average is $88.26. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $94.29.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

