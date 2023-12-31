Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,678 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,964 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,223. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

