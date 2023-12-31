Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 333 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.24. 832,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.88.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

