Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 551 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Eaton were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,386 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,584 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.0 %

Eaton stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.82. The company had a trading volume of 949,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,622. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $241.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

