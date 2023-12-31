Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 816 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,399 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Express were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.34. 1,914,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,600. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.27. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

