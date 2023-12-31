Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 18.6% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Prologis Trading Down 1.4 %

PLD traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.30. 2,938,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,789. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

