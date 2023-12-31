Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 18,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE UNP traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $245.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,414. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

