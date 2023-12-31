Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $706.49. The stock had a trading volume of 925,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,791. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $655.09 and its 200-day moving average is $597.00.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

