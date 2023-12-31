Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

CIFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIFR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 879.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of CIFR opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.