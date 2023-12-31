CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Short Interest Up 81.7% in December

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the November 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,880,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CISO Global Price Performance
CISO remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 848,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CISO Global has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.
CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter. CISO Global had a negative net margin of 137.23% and a negative return on equity of 173.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that CISO Global will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CISO Global Company Profile
CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services.
