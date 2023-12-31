Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 102,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

CZWI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. 2,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.99. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

