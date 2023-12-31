Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after buying an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after buying an additional 5,465,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $192,928,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,395,000 after buying an additional 3,460,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

