Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Up 19.4% in December

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 282,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearside Biomedical

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 64,366 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $47,630.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,436.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 74,966 shares of company stock valued at $56,645. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of CLSD stock remained flat at $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 349,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,012. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $73.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.30.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 1,687.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLSD. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

