Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Down 21.4% in December

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,378,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CWAN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 738,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $194,659,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,450 shares in the company, valued at $676,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,766,455 shares of company stock valued at $273,439,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.