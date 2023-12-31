Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.6 days.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPF remained flat at $9.05 during midday trading on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.