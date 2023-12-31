CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Up 26.1% in December

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CNO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 690,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other news, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $155,841.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $155,841.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Quarry LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

