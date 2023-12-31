Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,865 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 513,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 955,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

