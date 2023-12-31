Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BK opened at $52.05 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.