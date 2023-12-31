Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Unilever by 10.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 195,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

