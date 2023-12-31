Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Avion Wealth increased its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CMI opened at $239.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

